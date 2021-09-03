Suda Pharmaceuticals (ASX:SUD) appoints Dr John Maher

Suda Pharmaceuticals (ASX: SUD) has appointed Dr John Maher to its scientific advisory board for the iNKT cell therapy platform.The biotech company that focuses on developing therapies to treat cancer and conditions that affect the central nervous system recognised Dr Maher as an international clinical immunologist, focused on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) cell therapies.Dr Maher played a key role in the early development of second-generation CAR technology and in 2004 he established CAR T cell research at King’s College London. Dr Maher is also a clinically active consultant immunologist within King's health partners and Eastbourne Hospital.Dr Maher is the scientific founder and chief scientific officer of Leucid Bio, a clinical stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel CAR T cell therapies developed using its proprietary engine.SUDA’s CEO Dr Michael Baker said: “Dr Maher has a tremendous amount of experience in developing cell therapies and unique CARs across the preclinical and clinical settings. We are delighted with his appointment to our Scientific Advisory Board and we look forward to his contributions for the development of our iNKT cell therapy platform.”Shares in Suda Pharmaceuticalsare trading 1.8 per cent lower at $0.54.