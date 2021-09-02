Outgoing CEO Bernie Brookes moves back to Chairman at Dotz Nano (ASX:DTZ)

Bernie Brookes, former Myer chief has handed the baton over to Gideon Shmuel as CEO of Dotz Nano (ASX:DTZ)
as of today. Mr Brookes will move back to the role of the company’s chairman.
The company develops carbon-based products to help businesses track the origin and identify the authenticity of a product. They have also pivoted into creating Covid-19 virus detection kits.
The news comes after Dotz posted a 244 per cent loss in their half year results ending 30 June this year. Their two-prior full-year results, which ends on a calendar year has seen the business sit in the red with their loss widening each year.
Dotz Chairman Bernie Brookes said, “Gideon is an experienced CEO, with a proven record of successfully scaling global technology businesses from growth through to profitability. As CEO, Gideon will ramp-up Dotz’s commercialisation efforts across the diagnostics, authentication and surface sanitisation solutions with his strong background in sales, marketing and business development key to converting our growing pipeline of opportunities”.
