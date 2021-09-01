Stocks of the Hour: Carsales.com, Dexus & Bendigo Bank

Carsales.comhas successfully acquired a 49 per cent stake in the US online business Trader Interactive. The acquisition was funded via a $600 million entitlement offer to shareholders. Shares in Carsales.comare trading 0.04 per cent lower at $25.09.Dexusannounced Keir Barnes as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), after serving 2 years as deputy CFO. CEO Darren Steinberg said, "Keir has an extensive background in the property and funds management industry." Shares in Dexusare trading 0.1 per cent higher at $10.65.Bendigo Bank (ASX: BEN) acquired 100 per cent of shares in the internet banking and software company Ferocia. The acquisition aims to advance Bendigo's online banking sector. Shares in Bendigo and Adelaide Bankare trading 0.7 per cent higher at $10.11.Click on the ASX code for the full story.