Stocks of the Hour: Carsales.com, Dexus & Bendigo Bank

Company News

by Lauren Evans September 01, 2021 03:53 PM

Carsales.com (ASX:CAR) has successfully acquired a 49 per cent stake in the US online business Trader Interactive. The acquisition was funded via a $600 million entitlement offer to shareholders. Shares in Carsales.com (ASX:CAR) are trading 0.04 per cent lower at $25.09.

Dexus (ASX:DXS) announced Keir Barnes as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), after serving 2 years as deputy CFO. CEO Darren Steinberg said, "Keir has an extensive background in the property and funds management industry." Shares in Dexus (ASX:DXS) are trading 0.1 per cent higher at $10.65.

Bendigo Bank (ASX: BEN) acquired 100 per cent of shares in the internet banking and software company Ferocia. The acquisition aims to advance Bendigo's online banking sector. Shares in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $10.11.

