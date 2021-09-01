GDP rises 0.7% in Q2, Energy & Tech gain: ASX down 0.5% at noon

The Australian sharemarket fell at the open, pulling back from yesterday's gains. At noon, the ASX is 0.5 per cent or 36 points lower at 7498.9. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 40 points.Most sectors are in the red with Health, Consumer and Mining stocks weighing on the index. On a positive note, Energy stocks are higher, as oil prices rise. Tech stocks are also pushing forward.Several companies are going ex-dividend today, including Wesfarmers, which is trading 1.4 per cent lower. Meanwhile, retail giants Woolworthsand Colesare trading 2.1 per cent lower and 0.5 per cent lower.Health stocks softened after a strong performance yesterday. CSLis down 1.4 per cent, Fisher and Paykelis down 1.6 per cent and Resmedis down 1.3 per cent.Mining giant BHPis down 1.3 per cent, Rio Tintois down 2.2 per cent and Fortescue Metalsis down 3 per cent, after a staggering rise yesterday.NSW recorded 1164 new Covid-19 cases while Victoria recorded 73 new cases.Australian gross domestic product rose 0.7 per cent against the consensus of 0.5 per cent in the June quarter 2021. On an annual basis from June last year, GDP grew 9.6 per cent according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.Head of national accounts at the ABS, Michael Smedes said "domestic demand drove growth of 0.7 per cent this quarter which saw continued growth across household spending, private investment and public sector expenditure. Lockdowns had minimal impact on domestic demand, with fewer lockdown days and the prolonged stay at home orders in NSW only commencing later in the quarter".Dexusannounced Keir Barnes to take over Alison Harrop's role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on 1 Oct this year, after serving 2 years as deputy CFO.Carsales.Comhas successfully acquired a 49 per cent stake in the US digital marketplace business, Trader Interactive.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.8 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 1.7 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Flight Centre Travel Group, trading 4.2 per cent higher at $17.11. It is followed by shares in Omni Bridgewayand Silver Lake ResourcesThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Blackmores, trading 6.7 per cent lower at $93.07. It is followed by shares in Reeceand MesoblastGold is trading at US$1813.34 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.9 per cent lower at US$153.67 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 7.2 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 73.19 US cents.