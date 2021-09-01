Dexus (ASX:DXS) appoints Keir Barnes as principle CFO

Company News

by Lauren Evans September 01, 2021 10:40 AM

Dexus (ASX:DXS) announced Keir Barnes to take over Alison Harrop's role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on 1 Oct this year, after serving 2 years as deputy CFO. 

The Real Estate business also noted that Keir will join the group management committee as a Key Management Personnel.

CEO Darren Steinberg said, "Keir has an extensive background in the property and funds management industry, with experience gained
in roles across finance, funds management, real estate corporate advisory and chartered accounting."

He continues, “Alison has been a valuable member of our leadership team and after more than six years at Dexus has decided to leave the group. Alison has made a strong contribution on driving improvements and efficiencies across the group, with a focus on the finance and technology
function."

Shares in Dexus (ASX:DXS) are trading 1.13 per cent lower at $10.52. 

