Fortescue Metals surge 6%, Altium falls: ASX up 0.1% at noon

The Australian sharemarket surged at the open before easing back its gains mid morning. At noon, ASX is 0.1 per cent or 10.2 points higher at 7498.5. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 10 points.Miners are dominating the market with Fortescue Metalsup 6.1 per cent, following a 117 per cent jump in profit. Meanwhile, Banks, Tech stocks, Wesfarmersand CSLare weighing on the index.Mining giant BHPis up 2.6 per cent and Rio Tintois up 2.8 per cent.Major banks are down with Commonwealthtrading 1.5 per cent lower. Westpacis down 1 per cent, NABis down 0.8 per cent and ANZis down 1.2 per cent.Engineering software Altiumis down 12.4 per cent, despite a positive outlook on FY22. Retail giant Wesfarmerscontinues its losses from Friday, down 3.5 per cent as it weighs on the Consumer Discretionary sector. Health and bio tech company CSLis down 0.7 per cent.The Energy sector is pushing ahead despite Woodside Petroleumeasing back before lunchtime down 1 per cent. Santosis up 2.6 per cent, and Oil Searchis up 1.6 per cent.NSW recorded 1290 new Covid-19 cases, its highest daily number of cases ever. Meanwhile, Victoria recorded 73 new cases.Over the June quarter, company profits and salaries rose. Profits gained 7.1 per cent seasonally adjusted while wages grew 2 per cent according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.Fortescue Metalsdoubled its final dividend to $2.11, after a record year of annual shipments ending 30 Jun 2021.Crown Resortsreported revenue of $1.537 million amid a challenging year ending 30 Jun 2021, down 31.3 per cent from the prior year.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 2.9 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, down over 1 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is InvoCare, trading 8.32 per cent higher at $12.11. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Mineralsand Fortescue Metals GroupThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Altium, trading 12.24 per cent lower at $30.55. It is followed by shares in Nuixand HealiusGold is trading at US$1817.80 an ounce.Iron ore is 3.0 per cent higher at US$157.55 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 1.80 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 73.09 US cents.