Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) appoints Jennifer Chow as CEO

Biotech innovator Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM)
celebrates the appointment of Jennifer Chow as chief executive officer.
Chimeric Therapeutics is a clinical stage cell therapy company focused on bringing the promise of cell therapy to life for more patients with cancer. The biotech innovator believes that cellular therapies have the promise to cure cancer not just delay disease progression.
Ms Chow has been chief operating officer of Chimeric since November 2020. Prior to joining Chimeric, Ms Chow was head of global marketing, analytics and commercial operations at leading global CAR T company Kite Pharmaceuticals. Along with this, she was responsible for assessing and prioritizing research and external assets for development, ensuring optimal clinical development of the Kite pipeline for global commercialisation.
With more than 20 years of commercial strategy and marketing experience focused on cellular therapy, hematology and oncology, Ms Chow brings a wealth of industry experience as the new chief. She was previously Global Cell Therapy Commercial Lead at Celgene Corporation and was responsible for designing and developing the global CAR T commercial strategy and operating model.
The news comes after the company received a license on their novel, third-generation CDH17 CAR T cell therapy from the University of Pennsylvania after receiving clearance from U.S. FDA. To find out more about what this means, join us in our exclusive interview here
.
are flat at $0.32.