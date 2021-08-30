Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG) pay record dividend as profit surges

Fortescue Metalsdoubled its final dividend to $2.11, after a record year of annual shipments ending 30 Jun 2021.The mining giant sent profit surging 117 per cent from the prior year to US $10.3 billion, off the back of higher realised price and maintenance of low cost production.Revenue surged 74 per cent from the prior year to US $22.3 billion, while underlying EBITDA of US $16.4 billion was 96 per cent higher.Both market and volume were driven by Fortescue products averaging at US$135/dmt, which increased 72 per cent from the prior year.Price improvement was influenced by Fortescue's expansion of sales channels including its China based trading company, execution of operations and marketing with West Pilbara Fines and strength in Chinese steel production and iron ore price, reflecting the market supply and demand fundamentals.Final dividend is set to be paid in late September 2021.Shares in Fortescue Metalsare trading 5.6 per cent higher at $21.12.