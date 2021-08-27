Stocks of the Hour: Wesfarmers, Integral Diagnostics & Mayne Pharama

Wesfarmersare rewarding their shareholders with a 17.1 per cent bump to their full-year dividend, along with a surprise $2.3 billion proposed capital return at $2 per share. The owner of Bunnings, Kmart, Target and Officeworks had a stellar year recording a profit of $2.4 billion in FY21, up 16.2 per cent from the prior year. Shares in Wesfarmersare trading 2.8 per cent lower at $62.19.Integral Diagnostics (ASX: IDX) reported revenue of $350.9 million in FY21, up 27.2 per cent from the prior year. Net profit after tax was also up 35.8 per cent. The diagnostics imaging provider plan to increase its focus on growth and digital technologies, but expect Covid-19 to continue to have an impact in FY22. Shares in Integral Diagnosticsare trading 14.9 per cent lower at $4.59.Mayne Pharmareported revenue of $400.8 million in FY21, down 12 per cent from the prior year. The pharmaceutical company also noted a net loss after tax of $208.4 million, compared to $92.8 million in the prior year. Results were impacted by Covid-19 and ongoing challenges in the US retail generic sector. Shares in Mayne Pharmaare trading 9.3 per cent lower at $0.27.Click on the ASX code for the full story.