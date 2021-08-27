Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) reports a 10% rise in revenue

by Lauren Evans August 27, 2021 10:15 AM

Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) reported revenue of $33,941 for the year ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), up 10 per cent from the prior year.

Amid a rise in revenue, earnings before interest and taxes reached $3,776, up 18.8 per cent from the prior year.

The Australian conglomerate giant reported statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of $2,380 million, up 40.2 per cent from the prior year.

These results follow strong sales growth in Bunnings, Kmart and Officeworks businesses, as they began to cycle elevated demand following the onset of Covid-19 in the prior year.

Improved operating performance in WesCEF and improvement in industrial and safety areas also promoted its financial results. 

Final dividend of $0.90 cents per share was recorded.  

Sales in the group’s retail divisions have been affected by recent lockdowns that have required store closures and restricted trading in multiple regions. During FY22, Wesfarmers expect most retail divisions to decline. 

Shares in Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) are trading 1.4 per cent lower at $63.09.

