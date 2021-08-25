Stocks of the Hour: Zip Co, Afterpay & WiseTech

Zip Coreported revenue of $403 million in FY21, up 150 per cent from the prior year. Despite a rise in revenue, Zip reported a net loss of $653.1 million versus $19.9 million in FY20. Shares in Zip Coare trading 2.2 per cent lower at $7.16.Afterpayincreased its total income in FY21, up 78 per cent from the prior year. Despite double digit income, Afterpay reported a loss after tax of $159.4 million, compared to $22.9 million in FY20. Shares in Afterpayare trading 0.9 per cent lower at $133.90.WiseTech Globalreported revenue of $507.5 million in FY21, up 18.2 per cent from the prior year, although net profit after tax was down 32.8 per cent. WiseTech anticipates FY22 revenue growth of 18 to 25 per cent. Shares in WiseTech Globalare trading 25.2 per cent higher at $45.34.Click on the ASX code for the full story.