WiseTech (ASX:WTC) soars amid FY21 results

WiseTech Globalreported revenue of $507.5 million for the year ending 30 Jun 2021, up 18.2 per cent from the prior year.Revenue was driven mainly by increased market penetration, customer usage and adoption of its technology, as well as price changes to CargoWise.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation reached $206.7 million, up 63 per cent from the prior year.Despite a rise in earnings, the software company which offers global logistics solutions, reported net profit after tax of $108.1 million, down 32.8 per cent from the prior year.Final dividend 3.85 cents per share, up 141 per cent from FY20.WiseTech anticipates FY22 revenue growth of 18 to 25 per cent to near $635 million in FY22.Shares in WiseTech Globalare trading 27 per cent higher at $45.99.