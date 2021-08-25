Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) post huge loss despite 150% revenue jump

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 25, 2021 02:47 PM

Buy-now pay-later provider Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) reported revenue of $403 million for the year ending 30 Jun 2021, up 150 per cent from the prior year. 

Despite a rise in revenue, Zip reported a net loss of $653.1 million versus $19.94 million in FY20. A cash earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation loss of $22.9 million was also recorded. 

Zip executed a number of joint ventures over the year. In December 2020, Zip invested $3.1 million to acquire a 20 per cent interest in Spotii, In Apr 2021, Zip invested $3.2 million to acquire a 25 per cent interest in Tendo and in Jul 2020, Zip invested $0.14 million in its associate Payflex. 

The group wrote off $74.5 million in bad debts (net of bad debt recoveries) during the financial year, up from $27.8 million from the prior year. 

No dividends have been declared for FY21. 

Shares in Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $7.38. 

