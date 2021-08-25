HomeCo' (ASX:HMC) AUM surges to $2.5bn in FY21

by Lauren Evans August 25, 2021 10:55 AM

Home Consortium (ASX: HMC) reports a strong year for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), as it heads for growth in assets under management (AUM) of $2.5 billion, up 144 per cent from the prior year.

The retail property and investment group, expect AUM of $5 billion by end of 2022 and $10 billion two years later.

HomeCo successfully transitioned to a capital light funds management model in less than 2 years since listing on the ASX, aimed to enhance equity returns and growth potential.

In light of this, the company delivered a 109 per cent total shareholder return since IPO in Oct-19, outperforming the S&P/ASX 200 A-REIT Index by 101 per cent.

HomeCo delivered a final FY21 dividend of 6 cents per share.

FY22 dividend per share guidance of 12 cents was reported, representing a pre-tax funds from management payout ratio of 65 per cent.

Shares in Home Consortium (ASX:HMC) are trading 1.7 per cent higher at $6.09. 

