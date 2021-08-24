Stocks of the Hour: Ansell, Kogan.com & Nanosonics

Ansellnoted yearly sales for FY21 up 25.6 per cent from the prior year, following a rising demand for personal protection products. Profit to shareholders jumped 57.5 per cent, although the company noted it is likely Covid-19 will continue to feature throughout FY22. Shares in Ansellare trading 10.6 per cent lower at $36.19.Kogan.composted its highest ever gross sales in FY21, up 52.7 per cent from the prior year, with active customers up 46.9 per cent. Net profit after tax increased by 43.2 per cent. Despite a high level of transactions, Kogan.com did not provide earnings guidance for FY22. Shares in Kogan.comare trading 14.2 per cent lower at $11.26.Nanosonicsnoted revenue of $103.1 million in FY21, up 3 per cent from the prior year, while profit after tax was down 15 per cent. Despite disruptions, Nanosonics continued to accelerate their product expansion strategy and expect double digit revenue growth for FY22. Shares in Nanosonicsare trading 24.1 per cent higher at $7.31.Click on the ASX code for the full story.