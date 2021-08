Nanosonics soars 17%, Kogan drops 13% with no dividend: ASX up 0.3% at noon

The Australian share market opened in positive territory. At noon, the ASX is 0.25 per cent or 18.5 points higher at 7508.4. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 12 points.Energy, Tech and Mining stocks are dominating while Consumer Staples drag.Energy stocks are performing well after oil prices jumped. Woodside Petroleumis trading 3.2 per cent higher and Santosis trading 2.4 per cent higher. Oil Searchis up 1.8 per cent following its half year results and Viva Energyis up 1.5 per cent following its full year results.Buy now, pay later provider Afterpayis trading 1.5 per cent higher, while Zip Cois trading 1.7 per cent higher.Mining giant BHPis up 0.6 per cent, Rio Tintois up 0.9 per cent and Fortescue Metalseased back from yesterdays losses, up 0.2 per cent.Major banks are edging higher with Westpacup 0.4 per cent, NABup 0.2 per cent, ANZup 0.7 per cent and Commonwealthup 0.1 per cent.Once again, FY21 results were mixed. Nanosonicsis trading 17.8 per cent higher as the best performing stock, on the back of its FY21 results.Meanwhile in headlines today, online retailer Kogandropped 13 per cent after noting no final dividend. Global brand Anselldropped 8.7 per cent, despite an increase in FY21 sales.NSW recorded 753 new Covid-19 cases, Victoria recorded 50 new cases and Queensland recorded 2 new cases.The weekly consumer sentiment report from ANZ and Roy Morgan can be found here. The Australian Bureau of Statistics released their 'Counts of Australian Businesses, including Entries and Exits' statement for Jul 2017 - Jun 2021. At Jun 30 2021 there were 2,402,254 actively trading businesses in the Australian economy.In 2020-21 there was a 3.8 per cent, or 87,806, increase in the number of businesses. There was a 15.8 per cent entry rate, with 365,480 entries and a 12 per cent exit rate, with 277,674 exits.Ansellrecorded yearly sales of US $2,027 million in FY21, up 25.6 per cent from the prior year.Online retailer Kogan.com, posted its highest ever gross sales of $1.179 billion in FY21.Seekreported revenue of $1,591.1 million in FY21, edging 1 higher than the prior year.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 2.4 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 0.6 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Nanosonics, trading 17.8 per cent higher at $6.94. It is followed by shares in Webjetand Flight Centre Travel GroupThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Monadelphous Group, trading 15.4 per cent lower at $9.98. It is followed by shares in Kogan.comand AnsellGold is trading at US$1804.68 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.7 per cent lower at US$136.71 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 3.89 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.09 US cents.