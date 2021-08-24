Boral (ASX:BLD) revenue declines 7% in FY21

Boralreports operations revenue of $5,346 million for the year ending 30 Jun 2021, down 7 per cent from the prior year.Boral supplies building and construction materials around the globe.Sales revenue from continuing operations of $2.92 million was down 6 per cent from the prior year, due to lower volumes and softer prices, particularly in NSW and Qld, where major project work, infrastructure and non-residential activity decreased.Earnings before interest and taxes reached $181 million, down 8 per cent on prior year. Underlying profit after tax of $251 million was up 44 per cent from the prior year.No final dividend will be paid. FY22 guidance is subject to mixed market conditions in Australia as uncertainty remains.Shares in Boralare trading 5.3 per cent lower at $6.49.