Stocks of the Hour: Sonic, Charter Hall & nib

Sonic Healthcaredelivered revenue of $8.8 billion in FY21, up 28 per cent from the prior year. Sonic played a crucial role in Covid-19 testing and vaccinations whilst providing usual healthcare services, serving 138 million patients in total. Sonic is not providing earnings guidance for FY22 due to the unpredictable situation of Covid-19. Shares in Sonic Healthcareare trading 2.5 per cent lower at $41.75.Charter Hallrecorded revenue of $668 million in FY21, compared to $553.8 million in the prior year. FY21 marks 30 years of active partnership, where Charter Hall continue to use their property expertise. FY22 distribution per security guidance is expected to grow 6 per cent from FY21. Shares in Charter Hall Groupare trading 6.1 per cent higher at $18.31.nibreached underlying revenue of $2.6 billion in FY21, up 2.9 per cent from the prior year, despite the impact of Covid-19 on claims. nib provided additional support to members and reported net profit after tax up 84.5 per cent from the prior year. nib expects FY22 to remain similar to the past 12 months, with the pandemic having mixed consequences. Shares in nib holdingsare trading 10.4 per cent lower at $7.15.Click on the ASX code for the full story.