ASX lifts amid mixed earnings, nib drops 10%: Aus shares up 0.2% at noon

The Australian share market opened higher and eased back before lunchtime. At noon, the ASX is 0.2 per cent or 15.8 points higher at 7476.7. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 10 points.BHP, CBA and Tech stocks made gains while Consumer Staples dragged, amid mixed pressure from earnings results.Mining giant BHPis up 0.5 per cent while Rio Tintois down 0.7 per cent and Fortescue Metalsis down 3.1 per cent.Onto banks, Commonwealthis trading 0.6 per cent higher, while Westpac, ANZand NABare edging 0.2 per cent lower.Technology is the best-performing sector, with buy now, pay later giant Afterpayup 2.1 per cent.A few big names released their FY21 results. nib Holdingsis down 10 per cent and Sonic Healthcareis down 3 per cent. On the bright side, Charter Hall Grouphas risen 5.6 per cent.NSW recorded 830 new Covid-19 cases and Victoria recorded 65 new cases.Reliance Worldwide Corporation, posted a record year in revenue and earnings in FY21.Sonic Healthcare, delivered significant revenue and earnings in FY21, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Charter Hall, recorded revenue of $668 million in FY21, compared to $553.8 million in the prior year.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.6 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 0.7 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Pilbara Minerals, trading 8.4 per cent higher at $2.19. It is followed by shares in Nearmapand AppenThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is NIB Holdings, trading 9.9 per cent lower at $7.19. It is followed by shares in Redbubbleand TPG TelecomGold is trading at US$1786.20 an ounce.Iron ore is 5.9 per cent higher at US$140.44 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.32 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 71.59 US cents.