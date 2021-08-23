Charter Hall (ASX:CHC) marks 30 years of active partnership in FY21

Property investment group Charter Hall, recorded revenue of $668 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), compared to $553.8 million in the prior year (FY20).Operating earnings for stapled security holders reached 284.3 million, compared to $322.8 million in the previous year.Statutory profit after tax for stapled security holders reached $476.8 million, compared to $345.9 million in FY20.FY21 marks 30 years of active partnership, where Charter Hall continue to use their property expertise to access and invest equity in their core real estate sectors, to create value and generate returns for customers.Property investments were up $381 million from the prior year to $2.4 billion, delivering a 15 per cent total return.Charter Hall noted $10.1 billion of transactional activity, comprising over 100 transactions with 20 active funds and partnerships.Distributions of 37.9 cents per share was recorded, compared to 35.7 cents in FY20.Group CEO David Harrison said, "we have generated record fund inflows, gross transactions and FUM growth of $11.7 billion in FY21, whilst generating sector leading returns for our investor customers and shareholders."FY22 distribution per security guidance is a 6 per cent growth over FY21.Shares in Charter Hall Groupare trading 5.04 per cent higher at $18.12.