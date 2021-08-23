Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) serves 138 mil patients in FY21

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 23, 2021 10:55 AM

Global Health Care giant Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL), delivered significant revenue and earnings for the period ending 30 Jun 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue grew 28 per cent from the prior year to $8.8 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 81 per cent from the prior year to 2.6 billion.

The medical laboratory company played a crucial role in combating the pandemic, whilst continuing to provide its usual essential healthcare services, with 138 million patients served in total. 

Approximately 30 million Covid-19 tests were performed in 60 Sonic laboratories globally. Meanwhile, Sonic became Australia’s largest non-government Covid-19 vaccination provider.

Net profit grew 149 per cent from the prior year to $1.3 billion in FY21. Final Dividend of 55 cents per share was recorded, an increase of 4 cents, expected to be paid on 22 Sep 2021. 

Sonic is not providing earnings guidance for FY22 due to COVID-19 related unpredictability. 

Shares in Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) are trading 3.78 per cent lower at $41.21. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.