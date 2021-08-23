Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) serves 138 mil patients in FY21

Global Health Care giant Sonic Healthcare, delivered significant revenue and earnings for the period ending 30 Jun 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Revenue grew 28 per cent from the prior year to $8.8 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 81 per cent from the prior year to 2.6 billion.The medical laboratory company played a crucial role in combating the pandemic, whilst continuing to provide its usual essential healthcare services, with 138 million patients served in total.Approximately 30 million Covid-19 tests were performed in 60 Sonic laboratories globally. Meanwhile, Sonic became Australia’s largest non-government Covid-19 vaccination provider.Net profit grew 149 per cent from the prior year to $1.3 billion in FY21. Final Dividend of 55 cents per share was recorded, an increase of 4 cents, expected to be paid on 22 Sep 2021.Sonic is not providing earnings guidance for FY22 due to COVID-19 related unpredictability.Shares in Sonic Healthcareare trading 3.78 per cent lower at $41.21.