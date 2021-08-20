Stocks of the Hour: Cochlear, Cleanaway & Inghams

Cochlearachieved record sales revenue of $1,493 million in FY21, up 10 per cent from the prior year, driven by market growth and rescheduled surgeries from Covid-19 shutdowns. Underlying net profit increased by 54 per cent. Shares in Cochlearare trading 6.2 per cent lower at $240.17.Cleanawaydelivered an increase in annual revenue, profit and dividends in FY21. Net revenue reached $2.2 billion, up 4.7 per cent from the prior year. Net profit after tax increased by 2.1 per cent. Shares in Cleanawayare trading 3.1 per cent higher at $2.64.Inghams (ASX: ING) increased core poultry sales by 4.2 per cent in FY21 from the prior year, following an ongoing demand for poultry despite the pandemic. Revenue growth was 4.4 per cent higher. Shares in Inghamsare trading 5.1 per cent higher at $4.11.Click on the ASX code for the full story.