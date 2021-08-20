Cleanaway (ASX:CWY) up 4.7% in FY21 revenue

Cleanawaydelivered an increase in annual revenue, profit and dividends for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21).The waste management company recorded net revenue of $2.2 billion, up 4.7 per cent from the prior year. Net profit after tax reached $153.2 million, up 2.1 per cent.Final dividend increased 11.9 per cent to 2.35 cents per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 6.6 cents per share, up 12.2 per cent from the prior year.Chief operating officer Brendan Gill said, “In what has been a challenging operating environment I am pleased with the way our business and our people have responded to deliver a strong set of financial results."Cleanaway continued to pursue a number of accretive projects and acquisitions throughout the year, including two landfills and five transfer stations in Sydney.Brendan continues, "This once again reflects the diversification of our customer base and service offerings.”Shares in Cleanaway Waste Managementare trading 2 per cent higher at $2.61.