Adairs (ASX:ADH) furnishes dynamic result in FY21

Adairs (ASX: ADH) reported another record year for both sales and profitability, for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21).The furniture store reached total group sales of $499.8 million, with 37.4 per cent being online sales, representing a 28.5 per cent increase from the prior year.Statutory net profit after tax reached $63.7 million up 80.7 per cent from the prior year, while Covid-19 continued to bring focus to the home category.Adairs results follow strategic pillars the board and management team set prior to the pandemic, including a vertically integrated omni-channel model, and its Linen Lover loyalty program.Final dividend of 10 cents per share fully franked was declared, taking the FY21 total dividend to 23 cents per share.Shares in Adairsare trading 2.7 per cent higher at $3.79.