Stocks of the Hour: Domino's, CSL & Coles

Domino’s Pizzareported total food sales of $3.74 billion in FY21, up 14.6 per cent from the prior year. Of that, $2.93 billion were made up of online sales, up 21.5 per cent. The global pizza chain also opened 285 new stores during the year. Shares in Domino's Pizzaare trading 6.95 per cent higher at $135.79.CSLreported net profit after tax and revenue both up 10 per cent in FY21, compared to the prior year. CSL maintained critical operations during the Covid-19 pandemic including vaccines, although the company expects profit margins to ease in the next financial year. Shares in CSLare trading 2.5 per cent lower at $290.44.Colesreported a net profit after tax of $1,005 million in FY21, up 7.5 per cent from the prior year. Its sales revenue reached $38.6 billion, up 3.1 per cent from the prior year, with eCommerce sales responsible for $2.1 billion. Shares in Colesare trading 0.4 per cent lower at $18.26.Click on the ASX code for the full story.