Stocks of the Hour: Domino's, CSL & Coles

Domino’s Pizza (ASX:DMP)
reported total food sales of $3.74 billion in FY21, up 14.6 per cent from the prior year. Of that, $2.93 billion were made up of online sales, up 21.5 per cent. The global pizza chain also opened 285 new stores during the year. Shares in Domino's Pizza (ASX:DMP)
are trading 6.95 per cent higher at $135.79.
CSL (ASX:CSL)
reported net profit after tax and revenue both up 10 per cent in FY21, compared to the prior year. CSL maintained critical operations during the Covid-19 pandemic including vaccines, although the company expects profit margins to ease in the next financial year. Shares in CSL (ASX:CSL)
are trading 2.5 per cent lower at $290.44.
Coles (ASX:COL)
reported a net profit after tax of $1,005 million in FY21, up 7.5 per cent from the prior year. Its sales revenue reached $38.6 billion, up 3.1 per cent from the prior year, with eCommerce sales responsible for $2.1 billion. Shares in Coles (ASX:COL)
are trading 0.4 per cent lower at $18.26.
