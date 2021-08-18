Stocks of the Hour: Domino's, CSL & Coles

August 18, 2021

Domino’s Pizza (ASX:DMP) reported total food sales of $3.74 billion in FY21, up 14.6 per cent from the prior year. Of that, $2.93 billion were made up of online sales, up 21.5 per cent. The global pizza chain also opened 285 new stores during the year. Shares in Domino's Pizza (ASX:DMP) are trading 6.95 per cent higher at $135.79.

CSL (ASX:CSL) reported net profit after tax and revenue both up 10 per cent in FY21, compared to the prior year. CSL maintained critical operations during the Covid-19 pandemic including vaccines, although the company expects profit margins to ease in the next financial year. Shares in CSL (ASX:CSL) are trading 2.5 per cent lower at $290.44.

Coles (ASX:COL) reported a net profit after tax of $1,005 million in FY21, up 7.5 per cent from the prior year. Its sales revenue reached $38.6 billion, up 3.1 per cent from the prior year, with eCommerce sales responsible for $2.1 billion. Shares in Coles (ASX:COL) are trading 0.4 per cent lower at $18.26.

