Super Retail (ASX:SUL) surges 43% in FY21 online sales

Super Retail Groupreported total group sales of $3.45 billion for the period ending 30 Jun 2021, up 22 per cent from the prior year.Online sales were responsible for $415.6 million, up 43 per cent from the prior year. Net profit after tax reached $306.8 million, up 107 per cent from the prior year.Super Retail owns major retail brands across Australia, including Supercheap Auto, Macpac, BCF and Rebel Sport. Active club members reached $8 million, up 22 per cent from the prior year.Fully franked final dividend of 55 cents per share was recorded, bringing the full year dividend to 88 cents per share.Chief executive officer Anthony Heraghty said, the result was "driven by unprecedented consumer demand in our lifestyle and leisure categories... Successful omniretail execution, investment in our supply chain and focus on inventory management have been key in meeting elevated volumes of demand in both our in-store and online channels."Shares in Super Retail Groupare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $13.09.