CSL (ASX:CSL) revenue & profit up 10% in FY21

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 18, 2021 11:45 AM

Health care giant CSL (ASX:CSL), delivered a strong full-year result for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21)

CSL reported net profit after tax of $2,375 billion, up 10 per cent from the prior year with revenue also up 10 per cent on a currency basis.

CSL's core franchise immunoglobulin portfolio, continued to grow led by its subcutaneous product HIZENTRA sales, up 15 per cent from the prior year.

This was elevated through increased preference and patient benefits of home administration and the continued uptake for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, a debilitating neurological disorder.

CSL maintained critical operations during the Covid-19 pandemic, with sales of albumin normalised in China and a strong performance in their influenza vaccines business, Seqirus.

Earnings per share of $5.22, increased by 10 per cent. Total full year dividend increased to US$2.22 per share, up 10 per cent from the prior year.

Shares in CSL (ASX:CSL) are trading 1.78 per cent lower at $292.63.  
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.