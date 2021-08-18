CSL (ASX:CSL) revenue & profit up 10% in FY21

Health care giant CSL, delivered a strong full-year result for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21)CSL reported net profit after tax of $2,375 billion, up 10 per cent from the prior year with revenue also up 10 per cent on a currency basis.CSL's core franchise immunoglobulin portfolio, continued to grow led by its subcutaneous product HIZENTRA sales, up 15 per cent from the prior year.This was elevated through increased preference and patient benefits of home administration and the continued uptake for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, a debilitating neurological disorder.CSL maintained critical operations during the Covid-19 pandemic, with sales of albumin normalised in China and a strong performance in their influenza vaccines business, Seqirus.Earnings per share of $5.22, increased by 10 per cent. Total full year dividend increased to US$2.22 per share, up 10 per cent from the prior year.Shares in CSLare trading 1.78 per cent lower at $292.63.