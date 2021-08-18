Coles (ASX:COL) profit up 7.5% in FY21 amid the pandemic

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 18, 2021 10:45 AM

Retail giant Coles (ASX:COL) reports a net profit after tax of $1,005 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), up 7.5 per cent from the prior year.

The supermarket group recorded sales revenue of $38.6 billion, up 3.1 per cent from the prior year with eCommerce sales responsible for $2.1 billion. Earnings before interest and taxes increased by 6.3 per cent to $1.9 billion. 

Growth was driven across all segments through strategic initiatives that resonated with customers spending more time living and working at home during Covid-19, despite incurring approximately $130 million Covid-19 costs during the year.

Fully-franked final dividend of 28 cents per share was declared. Total FY21 dividends payable increased 6 per cent to 61 cents from the prior year.

Coles expect Vaccinations to support normalising consumer behaviours and migration in 2022.

Shares in Coles Group (ASX:COL) are trading 1.31 per cent higher at $18.57. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.