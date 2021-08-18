Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) up 8.8% in FY21 revenue

Australia's largest gambling company Tabcorp (ASX:TAH)
, noted a strong operational result in the year ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), despite being heavily impacted by Covid-19.
Tabcorp recorded total revenue of $5,686 million, up 8.8 per cent from the prior year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation reached $1,107 million, up 11.3 per cent from the prior year.
Net profit after tax and before significant items reached $399 million, up 47.2 per cent.
Tabcorp's Lotteries & Keno business hit a record profit, despite below average jackpots with a digital turnover growth of 30 per cent following a resilient performance in retail.
The Wagering & Media unit improved performance when venues re-opened after lockdowns, with a digital wagering turnover growth of 27 per cent. Meanwhile, its Gaming services continued to be heavily impacted by Covid-19.
A dividend of 14.5 cents per share was recorded, up 31.8 per cent from the prior year and an 80 per cent payout ratio.
Shares in Tabcorp (ASX:TAH)
are trading 1.75 per cent higher at $4.935.