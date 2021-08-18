Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) up 8.8% in FY21 revenue

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 18, 2021 10:20 AM

Australia's largest gambling company Tabcorp (ASX:TAH), noted a strong operational result in the year ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), despite being heavily impacted by Covid-19.

Tabcorp recorded total revenue of $5,686 million, up 8.8 per cent from the prior year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation reached $1,107 million, up 11.3 per cent from the prior year.

Net profit after tax and before significant items reached $399 million, up 47.2 per cent.

Tabcorp's Lotteries & Keno business hit a record profit, despite below average jackpots with a digital turnover growth of 30 per cent following a resilient performance in retail.

The Wagering & Media unit improved performance when venues re-opened after lockdowns, with a digital wagering turnover growth of 27 per cent. Meanwhile, its Gaming services continued to be heavily impacted by Covid-19.

A dividend of 14.5 cents per share was recorded, up 31.8 per cent from the prior year and an 80 per cent payout ratio.

Shares in Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) are trading 1.75 per cent higher at $4.935.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.