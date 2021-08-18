Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) up 8.8% in FY21 revenue

Australia's largest gambling company Tabcorp, noted a strong operational result in the year ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), despite being heavily impacted by Covid-19.Tabcorp recorded total revenue of $5,686 million, up 8.8 per cent from the prior year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation reached $1,107 million, up 11.3 per cent from the prior year.Net profit after tax and before significant items reached $399 million, up 47.2 per cent.Tabcorp's Lotteries & Keno business hit a record profit, despite below average jackpots with a digital turnover growth of 30 per cent following a resilient performance in retail.The Wagering & Media unit improved performance when venues re-opened after lockdowns, with a digital wagering turnover growth of 27 per cent. Meanwhile, its Gaming services continued to be heavily impacted by Covid-19.A dividend of 14.5 cents per share was recorded, up 31.8 per cent from the prior year and an 80 per cent payout ratio.Shares in Tabcorpare trading 1.75 per cent higher at $4.935.