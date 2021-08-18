Domino's (ASX:DMP) delivered $2.93bn online sales in FY21

Domino’s Pizzarecorded total food sales of $3.74 billion for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), up 14.6 per cent from the prior year. Of that, $2.93 billion were online sales, up 21.5 per cent.The global pizza chain also recorded its earnings before interest and taxes of $293 million, up 27.2 per cent from the prior year.285 new stores opened during the year, up 10.7 per cent from the prior year. Positive contributions were elevated from all markets, led by Japan setting a record of 126 new stores, the first time a DMP market surpassed 100 stores in a calendar year.Dividend payout ratio is set to be increased to 80 per cent, up from 70 per cent last year.Group CEO and Managing Director Don Meij, “stores in each market are responding to local conditions – societal restrictions remain in place in most markets, which continue to affect carry-out sales while delivery orders remain strong.”Shares in Domino's Pizzaare trading 3.91 per cent higher at $131.94.