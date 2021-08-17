Stocks of the Hour: Domain, Dexus & Magellan Financial

Domainrecorded revenue of $289.6 million in FY21, up 9.7 per cent from the prior year. The real estate business also recorded net profit of $37.9 million, up 66 per cent from the prior year, driven by equity accounted investments. Shares in Domain Holdings Australiaare trading 4.8 per cent higher at $4.90.Dexus'net profit after tax increased 17 per cent in FY21 from the prior year. A distribution of 51.8 cents per security for the year was 3 per cent higher than the prior year, despite ongoing challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic. Shares in Dexusare trading 1.6 per cent lower at $10.53.Magellan Financial Grouprecords adjusted net profit after tax up 4 per cent from the prior year to $454.4 million in FY21. Revenue for the year decreased by 2 per cent due to the increase in the average of Australian dollar exchange rates over the year. Shares in Magellan Financial Groupare trading 8.9 per cent lower at $47.01.Click on the ASX code for the full story.