Magellan Financial (ASX:FMG) revenue dips 2% in FY21

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 17, 2021 02:10 PM

Magellan Financial Group (ASX:FMG), a specialist funds management business, posts its earnings for the period ending 30 Jun 2021.

Average funds under management (FUM) was up 9 per cent from the prior year to $103.7 billion.

Adjusted net profit after tax and before associates was up 4 per cent from the prior year to $454.4 million.

Revenue for the year decreased by 2 per cent to $663.6 million due to the increase in the average of Australian dollar exchange rates over the year. 

Total dividends for the year were 211.2 cents per share.

CEO Brett Cairns said, “The 2021 financial year has been a very busy and productive one for Magellan with the completion of a number of important initiatives that we believe will add meaningfully to Magellan’s value, diversity and resilience over time."

Shares in Magellan Financial Group (ASX:FMG) are trading 10.3 per cent lower at $46.12. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.