Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI) reports FY21 results & dividend

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 17, 2021 11:10 AM

Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI), a growth capital fund focused on the information technology sector, announces it's full year results for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21).

Net tangible asset (NTA) per share (pre-tax) was up 23 per cent over prior year to $1.53. The increase was driven by a substantial increase in the value of Bailador's portfolio, up $52 million during the year, with the majority of these gains validated by third party transactions.

Cash realisations increased 161 per cent over prior year to $31 million. Net profit attributable to shareholders increased $31.7 million to $27.6 million.

A special dividend of 1.4 cents per share fully franked was declared, representing a 1 per cent yield on Baildor Tech shares. Dividend reinvestment plan was active at a price equal to a 5 per cent discount. 

Shares in Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI) are trading 1.1 per cent higher at $1.375.

