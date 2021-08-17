Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI) reports FY21 results & dividend

Bailador Technology Investments, a growth capital fund focused on the information technology sector, announces it's full year results for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21).Net tangible asset (NTA) per share (pre-tax) was up 23 per cent over prior year to $1.53. The increase was driven by a substantial increase in the value of Bailador's portfolio, up $52 million during the year, with the majority of these gains validated by third party transactions.Cash realisations increased 161 per cent over prior year to $31 million. Net profit attributable to shareholders increased $31.7 million to $27.6 million.A special dividend of 1.4 cents per share fully franked was declared, representing a 1 per cent yield on Baildor Tech shares. Dividend reinvestment plan was active at a price equal to a 5 per cent discount.Shares in Bailador Technology Investmentsare trading 1.1 per cent higher at $1.375.