Energy, Miners & Banks drag: ASX closes 0.6% lower

The Australian share market continued its downward trend. At the closing bell, the ASX was 0.6 per cent or 46 points lower at 7,583.Energy and Financial stocks continued their losses while miners fell in the afternoon trade.Major Energy supplier Woodside Petroleumclosed 4.3 per cent lower, Santosclosed 2.8 per cent lower and Oil Searchclosed 3 per cent lower, following a decline in oil prices.Mining giant BHPclosed 1.2 per cent lower, Rio Tintoclosed 1.4 per cent lower and Fortescue Metalsclosed 1.5 per cent lower.BHP confirmed this morning that it is in talks to merge its $20 billion petroleum business with Woodside Petroleum in what would be another staggering deal for the market.Onto Banks, NABrecovered from some of its early losses, closing 0.4 per cent higher. Meanwhile, Commonwealthclosed 1.4 per cent lower, Westpacclosed 1.3 per cent lower and ANZclosed 2.5 per cent lower.In headlines, Beach Energy, Bendigo Bank and Lendlease experienced heavy losses after reporting their FY21 results. Beach Energyclosed 9.9 per cent lower, Bendigo and Adelaide Bankclosed 9.5 per cent lower and Lendlease Groupclosed 7.3 per cent lower.NSW recorded 478 new Covid-19 cases, Victoria recorded 22 new cases and Queensland recorded 0 new cases overnight.Please join us for Stocks of the Hour here. Carsalesdemonstrated continued momentum in their domestic and international portfolio for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21).Australian steel producer Bluescope Steel, reports a record performance in underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $1.72 billion.Home entertainment retailer JB Hi-Fireported total sales of $8.9 billion for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21).Bendigo and Adelaide Bankreports a statutory net profit of $524 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), up 172 per cent from the prior year.Beach Energyhas announced an underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) of $363 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), down 21 per cent from the prior yearArgo Investmentsannounced a profit of $174 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021, compared to 199.5 million in FY20.Lendleaserecords operating profit after tax of $377 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), up 83 per cent from the prior yearThe Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 107 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 11 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 22 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 39 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Consumer Staples, up 1.1 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Energy, down 3.4 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was The A2 Milk Company, closing 12.1 per cent higher at $6.68. It was followed by shares in Carsales.Comand GPT GroupThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Beach Energy, closing 9.9 per cent lower at $1.09. It was followed by shares in Bendigo and Adelaide Bankand Lendlease GroupJapan's Nikkei has lost 1.7 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.97 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.2 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1773.36 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.5 per cent lower at US$162.07 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 2.9 per cent.Light crude is trading $1.14 lower at US$67.07 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 73.37 US cents.