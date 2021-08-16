Stocks of the Hour: Bendigo Bank, Beach Energy & Lendlease

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 16, 2021 04:04 PM

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) reports a statutory net profit of $524 million in FY21, up 172 per cent from the prior year. Cash earnings after tax reached $457.2 million, up 51.5 per cent from the prior year. The bank also gained 2.6 million new Australian customers over the year. Shares in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) are trading 9.6 per cent lower at $10.04.

Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) announced an underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) of $363 million in FY21, down 21 per cent from the prior year following a decline in product sales volume and oil prices. A strong balance sheet was maintained on gas growth projects, with a net debt of $48 million. Shares in Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) are trading 9.1 per cent lower at $1.10.

Lendlease (ASX:LLC) records operating profit after tax of $377 million in FY21, up 83 per cent from the prior year despite Covid-19 impacts. The development and construction segments experienced delays, while its investment segment generated a return on invested capital of 5.9 per cent, just below the target range. Shares in Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) are trading 7.2 per cent lower at $11.69.

Click on ASX code for full story.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.