ASX falls, Bendigo Bank drops 9.3%: Aus shares down 0.5 per cent at noon

The Australian share market dropped into negative territory this morning, pulling back from last weeks gains. At noon, the ASX is 0.5 per cent or 37.1 points lower at 7591.8. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 39 points.Energy, Health and Financial stocks fell, while earnings results for FY21 resulted in a mixed reaction from investors.Energy supplier Woodside Petroleumis down 3.7 per cent, while Santosand Oil Searchare both down 1.9 per cent, following a drop in oil prices on Friday night.Health Care giant CSLis down 0.8 per cent, Sonic Health Careis down 0.7 per cent and Fisher and Paykelis down 1 per cent.Onto major banks, the Commonwealthis down 1.4 per cent, Westpacis down 1 per cent, ANZis down 2.6 per cent and NABis down 0.3 per cent.In headlines, Bendigo and Adelaide Bankis down 9.3 per cent as the worst-performing stock, following the release of its FY21 results.NSW recorded 478 new Covid-19 cases, Victoria recorded 22 new cases and Queensland recorded 0 new cases overnight.Carsalesdemonstrated continued momentum in their domestic and international portfolio for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21).Australian steel producer Bluescope Steel, reports a record performance in underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $1.72 billion.Home entertainment retailer JB Hi-Fireported total sales of $8.9 billion for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21).The best-performing sector is Consumer Staples, up 0.8 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 2.6 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is The A2 Milk Company, trading 12.8 per cent higher at $6.72. It is followed by shares in Simsand GrainCorpThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Bank, trading 9.2 per cent lower at $10.08. It is followed by shares in Beach Energyand Lendlease GroupGold is trading at US$1777.96 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.5 per cent lower at US$162.07 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.96 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 73.55 US cents.