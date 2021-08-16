Argo Investments (ASX:ARG) reveals FY21 results

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 16, 2021 01:58 PM

Argo Investments (ASX:ARG) announced a profit of $174 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021, compared to 199.5 million in FY20.

The Australian investment company declared a fully franked final dividend of 14 cents per share, which remains unchanged from last year despite a decline in dividend income from companies in the investment portfolio. 

Over the year, Argo purchased $350 million of investments and received $358 million from portfolio sales and takeovers.

Argo’s share price rose 28.6 per cent to end the financial year at $8.93 per share.

Shares in Argos Investments (ASX:ARG) are trading 0.8 per cent lower at $9.76.

