Argo Investments (ASX:ARG) reveals FY21 results

Argo Investmentsannounced a profit of $174 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021, compared to 199.5 million in FY20.The Australian investment company declared a fully franked final dividend of 14 cents per share, which remains unchanged from last year despite a decline in dividend income from companies in the investment portfolio.Over the year, Argo purchased $350 million of investments and received $358 million from portfolio sales and takeovers.Argo’s share price rose 28.6 per cent to end the financial year at $8.93 per share.Shares in Argos Investmentsare trading 0.8 per cent lower at $9.76.