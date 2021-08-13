ASX opens higher, CSL surges, CBA falls: Aus shares up 0.5% at noon

The Australian share market rose at the open and maintained momentum throughout the morning. At noon, the ASX is 0.5 per cent or 37.5 points higher at 7625.7. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 47 points.Technology and Health Care stocks were strong, while Miners and the Commonwealth Bank fell.Health stocks made strong gains, with CSLtrading 2.7 per cent higher. Sonic Health Careis up 1.4 per cent and Fisher and Paykelis up 3 per cent.Amid the incline, BNPL star Afterpayis up 0.8 per cent and Zip Cois up 0.6 cent. Payment software Zerois trading 2.3 per cent higher.Major banks are higher except the Commonwealth, which fell 1.5 per cent. Westpacis up 1.4 per cent, ANZis up 0.5 per cent and NABis up 1.2 per centIron ore prices slipped, with BHPdown 1.3 per cent. Rio Tintois down 1.2 per cent and Fortescue Metalsis down 1.4 per cent.Shares in maternity and baby goods retailer Baby Buntingdropped 5.3 per cent, despite a 15.6 per cent sales growth in FY21.NSW recorded 390 new Covid-19 cases, Victoria recorded 15 new cases and Queensland recorded 7 new cases.Air New Zealanddeferred its planned capital raise with Crown until the first available window in calendar year 2022.Baby Buntingrecords total sales of $468.4 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), up 15.6 per cent from the prior year.PointsBet'swholly owned subsidiary PointsBet West Virginia, has launched its online sports betting operations in US West Virginia, following approval from the West Virginia lottery commission.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up over 2 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 0.4 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Premier Investments, trading 4.9 per cent higher at $28.48. It is followed by shares in AGL Energyand The Star Ent GroupThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Orocobre, trading 4.7 per cent lower at $9.49. It is followed by shares in Suncorp Groupand EML PaymentsGold is trading at US$1754.35 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.5 per cent lower at US$162.96 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 2.8 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 73.41 US cents.