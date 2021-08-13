PointsBet (ASX:PBH) launches in West Virginia

PointsBet'swholly owned subsidiary PointsBet West Virginia, has launched its online sports betting operations in US West Virginia, following approval from the West Virginia lottery commission.West Virginia marks the seventh operational state for PointsBet’s premium sports betting product, following launches in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, and Michigan.USA CEO Johnny Aitken said, "launching in West Virginia represents further progress for PointsBet and presents another tremendous opportunity we are excited to attack,”He continues, "we are thrilled to now introduce West Virginian sports bettors to the competitive advantages PointsBet possesses in owning our technology end-to-end, such as our speed and ease of use as well as a deep slate of betting options.PointsBet also plans launch its proprietary online casino product in West Virginia by the end of calendar year 2021, subject to necessary licensure.Shares in PointsBetare trading 2.8 per cent higher at $11.44.