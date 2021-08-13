Baby Bunting's (ASX:BNN) sales grows by 15.6% in FY21

Baby Buntingrecords total sales of $468.4 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), up 15.6 per cent from the prior year.Online sales (including click and collect) grew 54.2 per cent to $90.8 million and now make up 19.4 per cent of total sales.Maternity and baby goods retailer recorded net profit after tax of $17.5 million, up 76 per cent from the prior year. Like last year, these results were achieved without any JobKeeper payments or rent relief.Gross profit for the year was $173.7 million, an improvement of 18.3 per cent from FY20.The board announced a final fully franked dividend of 8.3 cents per share, compared to 6.4 cents per share in FY20.Baby Bunting’s CEO Matt Spencer said, “we have had a tremendous year delivering great growth, both in earnings per share and returns for shareholders."Shares in Baby Buntingare trading 8.4 per cent lower at $5.48.