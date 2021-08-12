Telstra (ASX:TLS) launches $1.35bn on-market share buy-back

Australia’s largest telecom provider Telstrahas popped out a dividend despite their 11.6 per cent fall in total income to $23.1 billion for the financial year 2021, after categorizing the year as a “turning point” in its financial outlook.Their EBITDA tumbled 14.2 per cent to $7.6 billion while their net profit after tax, jumped 3.4 per cent to $1.9 billion for the financial year.The tumble included a $650 million hit from the NBN headwind along with a $380 million fall, from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.A fully franked final dividend of 8 cents per share including an ordinary dividend of 5 cents, and a special dividend of 3 cents is set to be paid in September this year.The $45 billion telecom giant also announced an on-market share buy-back of up to $1.35 billion saying it would return up to 50 per cent of net proceeds from its InfraCo Towers transaction to shareholders. The 12-month buy-back is set to start on the 17 September this year.The company also provided an update in their third year out of their four year strategy in becoming a simple, digital focus and lean telecommunication provider. Chief executive officer Andrew Penn said they have “completed or was on track to deliver around 80 per cent of its T22 scorecard metrics”.Shares in Telstraare trading 3 per cent higher at $3.945.