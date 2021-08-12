NAB's (ASX:NAB) 3Q cash profit jumps 10.3% on YoY

by Melissa Darmawan August 12, 2021 10:30 AM

The nation’s third largest bank National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) posted a third quarter net profit of $1.65 billion and cash earnings of $1.7 billion. Cash earnings jumped 10.3 per cent year-on-year thanks to improved credit impairment outcomes and growth across their mortgages book.

For the June quarter, house lending rose 2 per cent while business lending grew 4.3 per cent. New Zealand delivered robust growth, up 2.7 per cent during the June quarter.

Driving the 10.3 per cent year-on-year earnings headline was the 1 per cent quarterly jump in cash earnings, while cash earnings before tax and credit impairment charges fell 1 per cent. Net interest margin was "broadly stable" and expenses fell 1 per cent.

NAB wrote back $112 million of previously recognised credit impairments due to the Covid-19 which helped boost quarterly earnings. The bank also de-risked its portfolio by selling $1.5 billion in aviation loans.
The news followed the new deal to acquire Citi’s retail arm for $1.2 billion this week.

Shares in NAB (ASX:NAB) are trading 0.3 per cent higher at $27.31.
 

