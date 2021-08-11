Stocks of the Hour: Commonwealth Bank, Insurance Australia & Centuria Capital Group

Commonwealth Bankrecorded a net profit after tax of $8,843 million in FY21, up 19.7 per cent from the prior year. This follows the company's improved economic conditions and outlook, resulting in a lower loan impairment expense and a strong operational performance. Shares in Commonwealth Bank of Australiaare trading 1.4 per cent higher at $108.09Insurance Australia Groupreported a net loss after tax of $427 million in FY21, reflecting the impact of unusual items. Despite this, the company will be paying a dividend payment of 13 cents per share in September. Shares in Insurance Australia Groupare trading 3.03 per cent lower at $5.12.Centuria Capital Grouprose revenue to $212.7 million in FY21, up 40 per cent from the prior year. Profit after tax rose to $70.2 million, up 32 per cent from the prior year. Centuria more than doubled its property platform to $16.5 billion, including expansions across New Zealand and Australia. Shares in Centuria Capital Groupare trading 0.6 per cent higher at $3.14.Click on the ASX code for the full story.