ANZ (ASX:ANZ) appoints Farhan Faruqui as new CFO

ANZhas appointed as new chief financial officer Farhan Faruqui, who is currently group executive international.Prior to joining ANZ in 2014, Mr Faruqui had an extensive international banking career at Citigroup. In his new role, Mr Faruqui will have responsibility for all aspects of finance as well as treasury, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations.ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott said, "After a comprehensive global search, I’m pleased to be able to appoint one of our most experienced executives with a long history of delivering outstanding results in highly-complex environments to this important leadership position."Mr Faruqui will be based in Melbourne and commence his new role in October, following the retirement of current CFO Shane Buggle.Shares in Australia and New Zealand Banking Groupare trading 1.3 per cent higher at $29.26.