Centuria Capital Group's (ASX:CNI) revenue rose 40% in FY21

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 11, 2021 02:50 PM

Specialist fund manager Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) delivered strong growth across its platform for the period ending 30 Jun 2021.

Centuria's revenue rose to $212.7 million, up 40 per cent from the prior year. Profit after tax rose to $70.2 million, up 32 per cent from the prior year.

Net asset value increased to $1.92, compared to $1.52 in 2020. Assets under management grew to $17.4 billion, 98 per cent higher than the previous year.

A record $2.5 billion of real estate acquisitions were transacted, complemented by the integration of the Augusta Capital (NZ) and Primewest businesses.

Centuria more than doubled its property platform to $16.5 billion, including a 30 per cent expansion across New Zealand and a 125 per cent increase in Australia.

Shares in Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) are trading 0.3 per cent higher at $3.13. 

