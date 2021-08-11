Centuria Capital Group's (ASX:CNI) revenue rose 40% in FY21

Specialist fund manager Centuria Capital Groupdelivered strong growth across its platform for the period ending 30 Jun 2021.Centuria's revenue rose to $212.7 million, up 40 per cent from the prior year. Profit after tax rose to $70.2 million, up 32 per cent from the prior year.Net asset value increased to $1.92, compared to $1.52 in 2020. Assets under management grew to $17.4 billion, 98 per cent higher than the previous year.A record $2.5 billion of real estate acquisitions were transacted, complemented by the integration of the Augusta Capital (NZ) and Primewest businesses.Centuria more than doubled its property platform to $16.5 billion, including a 30 per cent expansion across New Zealand and a 125 per cent increase in Australia.Shares in Centuria Capital Groupare trading 0.3 per cent higher at $3.13.