Stocks of the Hour: Suncorp, Transurban & Westpac

Insurance company Suncorpreports a strong year with cash earnings of $1,064 million for FY21, up 42.1 per cent from the prior year. The improvement was driven by increased profit in Insurance Australia and Suncorp Bank. Shares in Suncorp Groupare trading 8.4 per cent higher at $12.85.Transurban Groupreports a decline in FY21. Traffic declined by 9 per cent from FY19, following Covid-19 disruptions across all markets, with Melbourne and Greater Washington most affected. Shares in Transurban Groupare trading 2.3 per cent lower at $13.98.Westpacis set to sell its Australian life insurance business to TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia (TAL) for $900 million and enter a 20-year alliance for Westpac’s Australian customers to receive life insurance products. Shares in Westpac Banking Corporationare trading 1.4 per cent higher at $25.47.