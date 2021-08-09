Stocks of the Hour: Suncorp, Transurban & Westpac

Insurance company Suncorp (ASX:SUN)
reports a strong year with cash earnings of $1,064 million for FY21, up 42.1 per cent from the prior year. The improvement was driven by increased profit in Insurance Australia and Suncorp Bank. Shares in Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN)
are trading 8.4 per cent higher at $12.85.
Transurban Group (ASX:TCL)
reports a decline in FY21. Traffic declined by 9 per cent from FY19, following Covid-19 disruptions across all markets, with Melbourne and Greater Washington most affected. Shares in Transurban Group (ASX:TCL)
are trading 2.3 per cent lower at $13.98.
Westpac (ASX:WBC)
is set to sell its Australian life insurance business to TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia (TAL) for $900 million and enter a 20-year alliance for Westpac’s Australian customers to receive life insurance products. Shares in Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC)
are trading 1.4 per cent higher at $25.47.