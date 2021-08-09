Telstra (ASX:TLS) to acquire MedicalDirector for $350 mil

Telstrahas confirmed that Telstra Health has entered into a binding agreement to acquire GP management software company MedicalDirector for $350 million.The acquisition is said to be in line with Telstra Health’s vision to create a connected and improved digital health experience for patients.MedicalDirector provides software as a service and innovation to the healthcare industry, across electronic health records, patient and practice management, billing, scheduling, care coordination, medicines information and clinical content.Telstra's board member Brendon Riley said this is "an important addition for Telstra Health in providing quality solutions and supporting them to deliver care."Shares in Telstraare trading 0.1 per cent lower at $3.80.