ASX climbs, Suncorp up 7.8%: Aus shares tracking 0.5% higher at noon

The Australian share market opened higher and maintained its foothold in positive territory. At noon, the ASX is 0.5 per cent or 4.1 points higher at 7542.5. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 6 points.Financials are up 1.4 per cent with Real Estate among the gainers. On the other hand, Materials are down 1.3 per cent.Major banks are pushing forward. Westpacis trading 1.6 per cent higher following news it will sell its Australian life insurance to TAL for $900 million. Commonwealthis up 1.3 per cent, ANZis up 1.5 per cent and NAB (ASX) is up 1.4 per cent.Mining giant BHPis down 0.7 per cent, Rio Tintois down 1.5 per cent and Fortescue Metalsis down 2 per cent.In headlines, full years results were released across the sectors. Insurance company Suncorpis trading 7.8 per cent higher as the best-performing stock, following a 42.1 per cent increase in cash earnings. On this note, several insurance companies are pushing forward, including Insurance Australia Group, up 4.4 per cent.Real Estate Investment Trust Charter Hallis up 0.5 per cent, following its FY21 results. Road and toll operator Transurban Groupis down 1.2 per cent, following a decline in traffic and cash.NSW recorded 283 new Covid-19 cases, Victoria recorded 11 new cases and Queensland recorded 4 new cases.Aurizonreports earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1,482 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), 1 per cent higher than the prior year.Insurance company Suncorpreports a strong year with cash earnings of $1,064 million for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), up 42.1 per cent from the prior year.Global road and toll operator, Transurban Groupreports a decline across several areas for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), amid global disruptions.Real Estate Investment Trust, Charter Hall Long WALE, announces its full year results for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21).The best-performing sector is Financials, up 1.4 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 1.3 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Suncorp Group, trading 7.8 per cent higher at $12.78. It is followed by shares in Insurance Australia Groupand QBE Insurance GroupThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is News Corporation, trading 8.1 per cent lower at $32.36. It is followed by shares in Gold Road Resourcesand Perseus MiningGold is trading at US$1736.38 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.6 per cent higher at US$172.51 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 4.6 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 73.51 US cents.