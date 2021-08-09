Charter Hall (ASX:CLW) operating earnings up 3.2% in FY21

Real Estate Investment Trust, Charter Hall Long WALE, announces its full year results for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21).The company recorded operating earnings of $159 million, up 3.2 per cent from the prior year. Statutory profit reached $618.3 million and $652 million of equity was raised.Portfolio weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 13.2 years, provided long term income security. $5.6 billion property portfolio was up from $3.6 billion from the prior year.During FY21, Charter Hall announced $1.4 billion of new property acquisitions which contributed to enhancing portfolio quality, sector diversification and strengthening the quality and diversification of tenants.Shares in Charter Hall Long WALEare trading 2.8 per cent higher at $5.12.