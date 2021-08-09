Charter Hall (ASX:CLW) operating earnings up 3.2% in FY21

Real Estate Investment Trust, Charter Hall Long WALE (ASX:CLW)
, announces its full year results for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21).
The company recorded operating earnings of $159 million, up 3.2 per cent from the prior year. Statutory profit reached $618.3 million and $652 million of equity was raised.
Portfolio weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 13.2 years, provided long term income security. $5.6 billion property portfolio was up from $3.6 billion from the prior year.
During FY21, Charter Hall announced $1.4 billion of new property acquisitions which contributed to enhancing portfolio quality, sector diversification and strengthening the quality and diversification of tenants.
Shares in Charter Hall Long WALE (ASX:CLW)
are trading 2.8 per cent higher at $5.12.