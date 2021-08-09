Transurban (ASX:TCL) traffic drops 9% from FY19

Company News

by Lauren Evans August 09, 2021 11:10 AM

Global road and toll operator, Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) reports a decline across several areas for the period ending 30 Jun 2021 (FY21), amid global disruptions.

Traffic declined by 0.4 per cent from FY20 and 9 per cent from FY19 following Covid-19 across all markets, with Melbourne and Greater Washington most affected.

Transurban's free cash decreased by 13.5 per cent from the prior year, following reduced traffic in Melbourne and North America from Covid-19 mobility restrictions and large costs of growth projects.

Transurban included a distribution of 36.5 cents per stapled security and a statutory profit of $3,272 million.

Performance will remain sensitive to future government responses and overall economic conditions.

Chief executive officer Scott Charlton said, "we have seen restrictions reimposed in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, impacting traffic across all three regions. Fortunately, experience has shown us that traffic rebounds quickly when restrictions are lifted although the rate of recovery depends on the length and nature of ongoing restrictions.”

Shares in Transurban (ASX:TCL) are trading 0.9 per cent lower at $14.18. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.